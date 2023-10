MESA, AZ — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in a Mesa canal.

Mesa police say they were called to the area of Loop 202 and Brown Road just before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a body in the canal.

Police say the body was originally spotted and reported by a person riding a bike in the area.

They have not released any more information about the victim or what may have caused their death at this point.

Mesa police are investigating.