Avelo Airlines offering flights as low as $19 from Mesa to southern California

MESA, AZ — A new airline is bringing low-fare flights as low as $19 from Mesa to southern California.

Avelo Airlines, described as America's first new mainline airline in almost 15 years, took its first flight Monday from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, beginning its services between the two airports.

In a release, the airline says low fares will be available starting at $19 with a daily service between the two airports for those interested in enjoying popular destinations found in California and Arizona.

"Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is a stress-free airport alternative, and we are excited to bring more options and lower fares to this year-round desert oasis," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Travelers leaving from and arriving at Phoenix-Mesa will be closer to many area attractions, like the natural Sonoran Desert beauty of Tonto National Forest, without the hassle of navigating airport traffic, rail connections, rental car shuttles, or searching for rideshares.”

The airline says it was founded with a simple purpose, "to inspire travel" by boasting a smooth experience, time and money-saving convenience, and low everyday fares.

Avelo Airlines will initially offer non-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and by late May, it will provide the following 11 destination airports across the Western U.S. with three single-class 189-seat, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft.