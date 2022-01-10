Autistic teenager Elijah Eaglefeathers reported missing from Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic teenager last seen over the weekend.

Elijah Eaglefeathers, 14, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sunday near 8th Avenue and Horne in Mesa. He left his home on foot and is familiar with his neighborhood, police say.

His family says the teen has autism and functions at a level of an 8-year-old, and they are worried for his welfare.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 100 pounds. He has black, curly hair and was wearing a blue and gray hoodie, jeans, and dark gray Skechers shoes.