Arrest made in Mesa for road rage shooting from January

MESA — After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a suspect in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred in January.

During the incident, police say 29-year-old Adrian F. Gonzalez attempted to collide with another vehicle on the Loop 101 near Ray Road and then fired shots at the vehicle. There were no injuries during this incident.

AZ DPS

Throughout the subsequent investigation, detectives say they saw Gonzalez engage in behaviors consistent with drug sales, including hand-to-hand transactions.

Detectives served a search warrant at his residence in Mesa on July 15. While there, officials seized several firearms, one pound of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, and an assortment of other drugs.

Police say the narcotics were found in a location that was accessible to Gonzalez’s 2-year-old child.

Gonzalez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail with several charges including drive-by shooting, child abuse, endangerment, misconduct with a weapon, and multiple drug possession charges.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT Team and Maricopa Criminal Targeting Unit, Career Criminal Unit and Highway Patrol Division assisted with the investigation.