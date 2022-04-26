Arrest made in 1989 homicide of young Mesa woman, Susan Morse

MESA, AZ — Police say they have made an arrest more than three decades after the murder of a young woman in Mesa.

Susan Amy Morse was found dead in her apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1989.

Silent Witness

Police say the 22-year-old woman lived alone and there were no signs of forced entry.

A year later, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in her home in the same area as the homicide.

Evidence from both scenes was determined to be connected, but no suspects were identified until recently.

Maricopa County Attorney documents state that 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox was indicted in March 2022 following the 1989 killing and another incident in 1990.

MCSO

Cox was linked to an attack on an unnamed victim around Nov. 13, 1990, documents show.

The court documents say Cox was indicted on a total of 16 counts in the two cases, including first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

He was recently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he had reportedly been living, according to police documents. On April 23, Cox was extradited to Maricopa County from El Paso County.

Cox is being held on a $1 million cash bond.