Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Arizona Starbucks to attempt vote on union for second time

Starbucks.jpg
Phoenix Business Journal
Starbucks is 70% through its closures and restructuring plan, CEO Kevin Johnson said.
Starbucks.jpg
Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 06:54:25-05

MESA, AZ — Employees at a Starbucks in suburban Phoenix are expected to move forward with a vote on whether to unionize, amplifying the growing interest in organizing among the coffee chain’s workers.

Pro-union leaders say Starbucks workers deserve the right to collectively bargain on issues like benefits, seniority pay and pandemic safety protocols.

The election set for last week was postponed to Friday after Starbucks filed a request for a review with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Washington, D.C.-based board denied the request.

If approved, the Starbucks in Mesa would be the first to unionize outside of Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV