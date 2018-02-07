Anchor tenant announced for $60M mixed-use development in downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ - The first tenant has signed on to move into a $60 million mixed-use development in downtown Mesa.



At a State of the City breakfast in Mesa Tuesday, it was announced that Co+Hoots, a Phoenix-based collaborative workspace, would anchor the residential, office and restaurant project called the Grid.



Co+Hoots will move into a 14,000-square-foot co-working space and will provide mentorships and internships for business students, a media release explained.



"We are thrilled to be welcoming the Grid and Co+Hoots to downtown Mesa," Mayor John Giles said. With hundreds of new residents living at the Grid, Co+Hoots' cultivating and new coworking community and Benedictine University at Mesa students gaining insight into entrepreneurship."



The Grid is expected to break ground this year and Co+Hoots is slated to open fall 2019.