Anchor tenant announced for $60M mixed-use development in downtown Mesa

Justin Pazera, Morgan Tanabe
3:48 PM, Feb 7, 2018
30 mins ago
mesa | southeast valley
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - The first tenant has signed on to move into a $60 million mixed-use development in downtown Mesa.

At a State of the City breakfast in Mesa Tuesday, it was announced that Co+Hoots, a Phoenix-based collaborative workspace, would anchor the residential, office and restaurant project called the Grid.

Co+Hoots will move into a 14,000-square-foot co-working space and will provide mentorships and internships for business students, a media release explained.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming the Grid and Co+Hoots to downtown Mesa," Mayor John Giles said. With hundreds of new residents living at the Grid, Co+Hoots' cultivating and new coworking community and Benedictine University at Mesa students gaining insight into entrepreneurship."

The Grid is expected to break ground this year and Co+Hoots is slated to open fall 2019.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ