Allegiant Airlines announces new destinations from Mesa for as low as $39

MESA, AZ — Looking for a cheap getaway?

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that it is offering new destinations from Mesa for as low as $39.

The airline is offering nonstop services from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to seven new destinations with one-way fares as part of a 22-route expansion in time to plan winter holiday getaways.

Starting in November, Allegiant will fly from Mesa to Amarillo, Texas, Flint, Michigan, Springfield, Illinois, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Orange County, California, Spokane, Washington and Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

Flights under the new promotion must be purchased by August 11 for travel by November 14.

