Air cargo hub to open at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; 17,000 new jobs expected

MESA, AZ - Seventeen thousand new jobs are expected to arrive in Arizona.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Friday afternoon that SkyBridge Arizona will set up a brand-new facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The facility will be America’s first international air cargo process hub. It will house Mexican and United States customs.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m proud to welcome SkyBridge Arizona, a new facility that will transform Phoenix-Mesa @GatewayAirport into a high-density employment center, fueling economic growth not just in the region, but for all of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/VkL3qXiwRu