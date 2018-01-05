Air cargo hub to open at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; 17,000 new jobs expected

Rudy Rivas
12:39 PM, Jan 5, 2018
MESA, AZ - Seventeen thousand new jobs are expected to arrive in Arizona. 

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Friday afternoon that SkyBridge Arizona will set up a brand-new facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. 

The facility will be America’s first international air cargo process hub. It will house Mexican and United States customs. 

According to Ducey, thousands of new flights will arrive at the East Valley airport. There will also be $230 million in capital investment. 

Mesa mayor John Giles tweeted: "SkyBridge Arizona will transform Mesa into an international e-commerce hub, benefiting not only our city but also our state and the Arizona-Mexico region as a whole."

ABC15 has reached out to Mesa and Gilbert to see how the addition of thousands of new flights will impact residents.

