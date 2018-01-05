Air cargo hub to open at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; 17,000 new jobs expected

MESA, AZ - Seventeen thousand new jobs are expected to arrive in Arizona.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Friday afternoon that SkyBridge Arizona will set up a brand-new facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The facility will be America’s first international air cargo process hub. It will house Mexican and United States customs.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m proud to welcome SkyBridge Arizona, a new facility that will transform Phoenix-Mesa @GatewayAirport into a high-density employment center, fueling economic growth not just in the region, but for all of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/VkL3qXiwRu — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 5, 2018

According to Ducey, thousands of new flights will arrive at the East Valley airport. There will also be $230 million in capital investment.

Mesa mayor John Giles tweeted: "SkyBridge Arizona will transform Mesa into an international e-commerce hub, benefiting not only our city but also our state and the Arizona-Mexico region as a whole."

ABC15 has reached out to Mesa and Gilbert to see how the addition of thousands of new flights will impact residents.

