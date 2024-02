MESA, AZ — Older adults in the East Valley are helping young readers reach their full potential.

The AARP Experience Corps Mesa program trains volunteers to serve as literacy tutors in Mesa Public Schools.

Second- and third-graders are provided one-on-one help and are offered support to help them reach grade-level benchmarks, the city says.

Learn more in the video player above.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.