7-year-old girl dead after hit-and-run crash near Horne and Broadway Road

A description of the vehicle is not currently available
Posted at 7:57 PM, May 23, 2024
MESA, AZ — A 7-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run crash near Horne and Broadway Road Thursday evening.

Mesa police say officers are on scene speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence to determine what type of vehicle hit the child.

It is unknown at this time if the child was struck while in the roadway or on the sidewalk.

No further information is available. This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

