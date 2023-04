MESA, AZ — A $3.2 million The Pick winning jackpot ticket was sold in Mesa for Saturday night's drawing!

The ticket was sold at the Happy Food Mart near 63rd and Main streets.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 8, 24, 29, 30,43, 44.

The lump sum cash prize for this jackpot is $1,767,955.80, according to the Arizona Lottery.