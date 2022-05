MESA, AZ — Two Mesa police officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation during a townhome fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the townhomes near Recker and Brown roads after 1 p.m.

Mesa police say it appears everyone has been safely evacuated while fire crews fight the fire.

No other injuries have been reported and the extent of damage is not yet known.

The start of the fire has not been determined.

