1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa.

Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Police described it as an “extremely chaotic scene” with differing information from witnesses.

One person, only identified as a man, has died and two others suffered injuries, police say. The two surviving victims are at the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the relationship between the victims is unknown and police are working to learn exactly who was involved. It's unknown whether any suspects are outstanding.

