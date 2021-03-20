MCSO issues Silver Alert for missing woman

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who was last seen near Queen Creek Saturday.

Sheriff officials say 56-year-old Yvonne Grayson, was released from the Maricopa County Jail near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road and was reported missing by her caregiver Saturday.

Grayson was last seen at a Walmart located near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek.

Officials say Grayson is schizophrenic and it is unknown if she has her prescribed medications with her.

She is described as a Black woman, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 274 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a maroon sweater and a black shirt.

If Grayson is located, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-1011.