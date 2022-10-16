Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported.

What a sight in Chandler at about 3 pm today - NWS Phoenix is confirming a landspout touched down briefly in Chandler. No damage has been reported. Thanks to all our ABC15 Arizona viewers for sending in some great photos! pic.twitter.com/EXU9nXlvOk — Ashlee DeMartino (@AshleeDeMartino) October 16, 2022

The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.

A brief landspout touched down a bit ago near Sun Lakes. We have issued a severe thunderstorm warning along I-10 until 4PM. #AZwx https://t.co/YwYJDPvquB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 16, 2022

Several ABC15 viewers sent pictures and video asking if the cloud formation was a tornado.

Jill Anderson