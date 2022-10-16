Watch Now
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The landspout briefly touched down, but did not cause any damage
James Garber
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 18:57:27-04

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported.

The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.

Several ABC15 viewers sent pictures and video asking if the cloud formation was a tornado.

