Valley mother-daughter stuck in extended stay finds housing hope

GILBERT, AZ — Moving into a new place almost always feels like organized chaos. But for Jordan Barclay, the chaos is a gift.

“I think we’re going to make either a really good steak or my mom’s shake and bake chicken,” said Barclay. “We didn’t even have an oven. so now we’re grateful to have an oven.”

ABC15 first spoke with Barclay earlier this month. She was living with her mom in an extended stay hotel with no end in sight as they couldn't find affordable housing in the Valley.

“There’s nowhere else to go. I don’t want to be homeless,” Barclay admitted on March 9.

Barclay’s situation hit close to home for Gilbert mother Shannon Arthur.

“I read an article on ABC15 about her and her mom and living in the extended stay, which was right around the corner from where we were,” said Arthur. “I first emailed [ABC15] and then located Jordan on Facebook.”

“[Arthur] found me and said, ‘I have a place that’s ready and do you want to come see it?’ By Friday we went and saw it and we said, ‘yes!’” Barclay said.

Arthur originally planned to renovate a Mesa apartment she owned, but instead called to lease it to Barclay and her mother.

“They don’t have to pay a security deposit, they just move in. I just prorated their rent for them, and they were able to move in,” Arthur said.

Two weeks later, the two went from sharing a bed, to living in a two-bed, two-bath apartment.

“I had no idea that this story was actually going to touch people and have people reach out. And they’re angels for doing it,” Barclay said.

Barclay never imagined her angel would be her new landlord.

“From the bottom of our hearts we cannot express how grateful we really are,” Barclay said to Arthur, over video chat.

“You know what, it was a pleasure. And I’m so happy that you guys have a home,” Arthur replied.

“Thank you and we needed it and were vigilant about that, so I really appreciate it,” Barclay said to Arthur.