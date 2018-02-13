Valley business offers support, options for work-from-home moms

GILBERT, AZ - A Valley business is helping moms who work from home, and their families, juggle it all.

'Momplex' officially opened Monday off Lindsay and Ray roads in Gilbert.

For a mom of three, Bethany Sawhill, running her doula agency from home was more labor than a luxury.

"The phone would ring, and I'd run to the closet and try to shush everybody in front of the TV to try and talk to them," Sawhill said.

Nannette Minley can relate. She is self-employed with a five and almost four-year-old.

"I always kind of felt like I had to split my attention all the time like I could never fully be present with them, I could never fully be present with my business," Minley said.

Momplex owner Bethany Cole lived that struggle as a mom, financial coach and an online student. Now she spends her days helping other families find balance.

"They don't have to put their lives on hold when they have kids under five," Cole said.

Momplex offers childcare on site with a co-working space just down the hall. Moms can focus on their businesses, go to school online, even just file their taxes. They can also take yoga, budgeting, and financial planning courses.

"You don't realize how powerful it is until you have it," Minley said.

"To be able to invest in your family, yourself and your business all at the same time is really unique here," Sawhill said.

There are lots of pricing options depending on how many kids you have and how often you want to go.

They have drop-in rates and monthly packages averaging about 75 percent the cost of traditional daycare.

