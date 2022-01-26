Two East Valley fourth-graders hit by BB gun pellets

GILBERT, AZ — Jack Rock and Cole Bragg are just 10 and 9 years old. They've been joined at the hip most of their lives.

The fourth-graders share a lot of stories, but the most recent might be the scariest.

"We just heard some gun noises. We then turned around and then we got shot by rifles,” said Bragg.

Bragg has no problem telling ABC15 what he experienced in Gilbert Sunday.

"We were just standing there in shock because we had just gotten shot by a pellet gun or something. We were in pain and stuff,” added Bragg.

The boys were walking back from a convenience store when they say they were attacked. Their fathers say BB gun pellets hit the youngsters on the chest and back.

"I thought a rock hit me for a second really fast. It just felt…did not hurt too bad," said jack Rock.

But then, the boys say, they saw the gun.

"As a dad, of course, your immediate reaction is anger. You want to do something to protect your child,” said Jay Rock, Jack’s father.

The boys' fathers tell ABC15 the best friends were shot as they walked along the sidewalk, near Pecos and Higley roads, which isn't far from the subdivision where they live.

They want other parents to stay alert.

"We're concerned this could lead to something else. Or, it may not. But, either way, they are driving around shooting at people,” said Steve Bragg, Cole’s father.

The boys say the pain from BB gun pellets has gone away. But, what their fathers say they feel is pride.

"Honestly, I am very impressed with how resilient they are and how they've bounced back from it. They are asking the question everyone should ask,” said Jay Rock. .

The shooter is still on the loose. Gilbert police are now investigating.