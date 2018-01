GILBERT, AZ - Troopers are investigating a wrong-way collision in Gilbert Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened before 5 a.m. on Loop 202 near Power Road.

According to DPS, the wrong-way vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed into the median.

The vehicle is not blocking the roadway at this time.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Check here for the latest on traffic conditions in the area.