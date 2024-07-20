LIVE: 'Meet the candidates' event for Gilbert mayoral, councilmember candidates

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert mayoral and councilmember candidates answering community member questions ahead of the primary election Friday night.

Parents organized Friday's forum to give town council candidates a chance to discuss what they're going to do to address teen violence, as well as any other topics that may come up during the event.

Safety has been top of mind for many parents after the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord and other teen violence incidents that have been brought to light after the teen's death.

A meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m., and the community Q&A session is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, the event will be held at Amadeo Church [20548 E Germann Road] in Queen Creek.