Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

LIVE: 'Meet the candidates' event for Gilbert mayoral, councilmember candidates

Candidates expected to discuss how they will address teen violence in the town
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Gilbert
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 19, 2024

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert mayoral and councilmember candidates answering community member questions ahead of the primary election Friday night.

Parents organized Friday's forum to give town council candidates a chance to discuss what they're going to do to address teen violence, as well as any other topics that may come up during the event.

Watch the live stream of the event in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Safety has been top of mind for many parents after the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord and other teen violence incidents that have been brought to light after the teen's death.

A meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m., and the community Q&A session is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, the event will be held at Amadeo Church [20548 E Germann Road] in Queen Creek.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen