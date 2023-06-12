Suspect on the run after threatening family at Gilbert home, police say

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a man is on the run after reportedly threatening a family at a home overnight.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near Germann and Lindsay roads. Gilbert police say the incident started late Sunday night when officers were called to do a welfare check at a home in the area.

The caller said a man, identified as 33-year-old Paris Dushawn Drake Greer, threatened someone in the home with a gun.

Witnesses in the home exited safely when police arrived. Officers and a SWAT team tried to make contact with Greer, who was believed to still be in the home, for several hours. However, after a search, Greer was not located.

He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police say he is also wanted on charges related to an out-of-state robbery.

Gilbert PD Paris Dushawn Drake Greer





Police initially said the incident was "isolated" to a single home, but did not say what relationship, if any, Greer had with the alleged victim.

No further information was immediately available.