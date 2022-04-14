Special Pat Tillman IPA from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. to raise money for veterans

GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company is releasing a special beer in honor of Pat Tillman with proceeds going to help veterans.

Wilderness partnered with the Pat Tillman Foundation to create Strong Safety, a hazy triple IPA. Proceeds from each can and pint sold will go toward helping military service members and veterans.

The brew is based on one they previously sold — O-Line — which was a collaboration with Arizona Cardinals offensive linemen made with 42 hop varieties.

Strong Safety is brewed with 4.2 pounds per barrel of hops — a Yakima Chief Hops’ Veterans Blend, which supports K9s for Warriors.

The numbers are a nod toward Tillman's #42 football jersey as an Arizona State University Sun Devil.

Strong Safety will be released at a launch party Thursday evening at the brewery’s Gilbert location. Customers can purchase cans and draft pours at the event, and can also meet members of the Tillman Foundation and Tillman Scholars.

IF YOU GO:

Arizona Wilderness Gilbert

721 N. Arizona Ave

6-8 p.m., April 14