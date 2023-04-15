Run named in honor of Valley man hit, killed while riding his motorcycle

Nearly one year after a Valley father was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle, his family and friends are preparing to honor his memory and celebrate his passion for giving back to children in his community.

Shinnayha Wagner and Brandon Yazzie were together for nearly 10 years.

"So, we met in high school through basketball. We played in a recreation center tournament and started dating,” said Wagner.

The couple had three children — a boy and two girls all between the ages of 3 and 9.

Wagner proudly said Yazzie loved all their children and her. The way he cared for them is what she says she misses the most.

"It was definitely easier with him. But, now, it is having to rely on people. It was the hardest thing for me to adjust to,” said Wagner.

Chandler Police says a man drove his SUV into Yazzie near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road on April 18, 2022.

"I knew that was going to be a tough one,” added Wagner.

"When I woke up to the message from Shinnayha, about the news, my heart just dropped for Naomi, Noah and Nikko because I knew how much their dad meant to them,” said Hannah Proffitt, who taught one of Wagner's children.

The bond she felt pushed her to organize the Brandon Yazzie Remembrance Run, benefitting Yazzie and Wagner’s children, and Gye Di, an organization designed to help kids with disabilities.

"In a way, it reminded me of all of the good he wanted to put out into the world, and it wasn't just myself who saw it in him,” added Wagner.

Organizers of the Brandon Yazzie Remembrance Run hope the event will attract a huge crowd. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Gye Di organization.

"The real value is actually just getting people out in the community to discuss and see people with disability and discuss disability,” said Lauren Janke, one of the creators of Gye Di.

In honor of Yazzie, Proffitt hopes people will "Just believe. Believe in humans. Believe in human kindness. Believe in each other. Believe in the kids that they are capable. Believe in yourself."

The Brandon Yazzie Remembrance Run will take place on April 16.