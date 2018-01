GILBERT, AZ - Police are investigating after a woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Gilbert Saturday morning.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while she was walking with her daughter.

The victim is listed in serious condition at this time, police said.

Police say the suspect's vehicle has been located and two people have been detained.

Officers are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The victim's dog also suffered injuries after being struck by the vehicle, police said.

Burk Street is closed between Houston Avenue and Baseline Road as officers investigate.

