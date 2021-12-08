Police investigating after surveillance video shows suspect shooting at Gilbert home

GILBERT, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help after a surveillance video showed a suspect shooting at a Gilbert home Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Gilbert police officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Higley and Warner roads, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police released surveillance video showing an unknown suspect driving up to the home, exiting the vehicle, and firing twos shots at the home.

The vehicle is then seen driving away.

No injuries were reported from the incident. A suspect description was not provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.