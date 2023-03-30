Person dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — One person is dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert.
On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the area of Williams Field and Higley roads for reports of a pedestrian crash involving a train.
⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) March 30, 2023
East and westbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker Roads due to a train vs pedestrian collision investigation.
Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PUsiHRQxov
Eastbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker roads for an investigation.
The pedestrian's identity hasn't been released.
No other details have been released on this incident.