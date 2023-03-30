Watch Now
Person dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert

Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 15:30:17-04

GILBERT, AZ — One person is dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the area of Williams Field and Higley roads for reports of a pedestrian crash involving a train.

Eastbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker roads for an investigation.

The pedestrian's identity hasn't been released.

No other details have been released on this incident.

