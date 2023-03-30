Person dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — One person is dead after getting hit by a train in Gilbert.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the area of Williams Field and Higley roads for reports of a pedestrian crash involving a train.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



East and westbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker Roads due to a train vs pedestrian collision investigation.



Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PUsiHRQxov — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) March 30, 2023

Eastbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker roads for an investigation.

The pedestrian's identity hasn't been released.

No other details have been released on this incident.