GILBERT, AZ — Police say a 36-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly killing a man at a group home in Gilbert Monday.

Officers were called to the facility near Higley and Pecos roads shortly after 5 a.m. for an "unknown call for trouble."

When police arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Howells deceased inside the home with injuries.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lambeth, was taken into custody and was booked on one count of second degree murder.