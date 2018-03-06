PD: Gilbert homeowner returns in time to see burglar leave home

GILBERT, AZ - A Gilbert woman returned home just in time to see a burglar place stolen items in his car and leave her property.

Gilbert Police report that on February 28, a woman returned to her home near Val Vista Drive and Pecos Road, just in time to see a man, later identified as 51-year-old Donald Edward Mills, place stolen items into his car and leave.

The woman contacted police and followed Mills to Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road, where police met up with her and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Mills allegedly fled from the officer before crashing his car. He ran into an apartment complex where he was soon captured.

Police say several stolen items found inside the vehicle were identified by the victim.