PD: Gilbert elementary school employee arrested on sexual exploitation charges

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert elementary school custodial employee has been arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges after a Scottsdale Police Department online investigation.

Parents at Ashland Ranch Elementary received a letter Wednesday notifying them earlier in the day, 40-year-old Michael Aguilar had been escorted off the campus by Scottsdale Police.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the investigation began in its effort to "proactively target offenders seeking to sexually exploit children online and engage with them for the purposes of sexual conduct."

Throughout the investigation, Aguilar contacted various undercover officers, whom he believed to be juveniles using an app. During the conversations, he allegedly participated in sexually explicit conversations and sent "harmful material."

Officials say there is currently no information that Aguilar had any sexual contact with children and that the investigation is ongoing.

Aguilar is now facing multiple counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful material to a minor.

Read the full letter to parents from the Principal of Ashland Ranch Elementary School below:

Dear Ashland Ranch parents and families,

As you know it is always our goal to keep you as informed as possible. Following our communication notifying you that a Gilbert Public Schools employee was escorted from our campus by the Scottsdale Police Department today, we have now been provided with additional information from the Police Department that we are able to share with you.

The employee is Mr. Michael Aguilar, Building Manager. Mr. Aguilar was arrested as part of a proactive operation to target those seeking to sexually exploit children online. Please note Scottsdale PD have updated us, that while this investigation remains ongoing, there is no specific information to believe that the employee had any contact with children and that no Gilbert Public Schools students or other minors are involved in the current investigation.

Mr. Aguilar has now been terminated and will not return to any Gilbert Public Schools campuses.

In the interests of sharing this information with you in a timely manner we are sending this to you now even though our offices are closed for the day, but please be assured if you have any concerns, questions or would like support for your family or student(s) please don't hesitate to reach out to our Ashland Ranch team or the district directly, our offices will be open tomorrow morning.

Thank you for your continued support of your student and our school.

Sincerely,

Suzanne M. Carlson

Principal

Ashland Ranch Elementary School