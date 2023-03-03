Indy Clover: New discount store in the East Valley to buy and sell clothes

GILBERT, AZ — There's a new store in Gilbert to help you make money off items you're not wearing anymore or find great clothing at a discount!

Indy Clover opened its first Arizona location in January. The concept started in Utah.

Owners Dallin and Alyssa Johnson tell ABC15 they've seen a great response from the community.

"Everyone's loved it," says Alyssa. "People have been making great money off of it, and then also getting good deals. So it's been perfect for everyone."

So how does this concept work?

"In the store, we have 74 booths," Dallin says. "People bring in their own clothes, own accessories. Price tag their own items. We provide hangers, tags, the booth, obviously, and then they leave their clothes here for a week. At the end of the week, they can come get their clothes that didn't sell and then take home two-thirds of their earnings."

Every booth is an independent seller, clearing their families' closets of new and used items.

"I love to shop. So, I always have way too much in my closet," says seller Ally Solum.

She's rented a booth for five weeks and tells us she still has more to sell.

"I'm definitely keeping it for one more week, and I have like some things that I'll bring in tomorrow to restock."

It costs $35 dollars to have a booth for a week and the owners promise you won't lose any money.

"If they don't make $35 worth, then we reimburse them," says Dallin.

For those looking for deals, you can find even deeper discounts two days a week.

"On Thursday and Friday, we have discount day," adds Alyssa. "So, they can do 25, 50 or 75% off if they choose."

The prices and discounts are all set by the sellers.

For many, this feels easier than selling online and smarter than a yard sale.

"It's, I mean, recycling the concept," Dallin says. "Instead of just stuffing things away. You get to make your money back."

They also have a "Clover Corner" where local small businesses who don't have a physical storefront can sell their items.

You can learn more about Indy Clover on their website or follow them on social media @IndyCloverGilbert.