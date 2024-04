GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a canal Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Baseline Road and Lindsay Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found a man's body in a canal. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified. It's not clear how the man died.

Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.