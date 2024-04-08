Man, woman found dead in home near McQueen and Warner roads

GILBERT, AZ — A man and woman were found dead in a home near McQueen and Warner roads Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to the home Saturday just after 1 p.m. for a welfare check.

Police tried multiple times to contact those inside, but were unsuccessful. Police say that officers ultimately made entry into the home after receiving a "substantial amount of information from the scene."

It is unknown how the man and woman died or the nature of the investigation, which police say is active.

