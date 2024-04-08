Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Man, woman found dead in home near McQueen and Warner roads

It is unknown how the man and woman died
Police
WPIX
Police
Posted at 7:27 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 22:27:07-04

GILBERT, AZ — A man and woman were found dead in a home near McQueen and Warner roads Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to the home Saturday just after 1 p.m. for a welfare check.

Police tried multiple times to contact those inside, but were unsuccessful. Police say that officers ultimately made entry into the home after receiving a "substantial amount of information from the scene."

It is unknown how the man and woman died or the nature of the investigation, which police say is active.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo