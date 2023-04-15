Watch Now
Man dead after house fire near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road

Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15

GILBERT — One man is dead after a house fire near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say one police officer who responded to the fire was told that there was still a person inside. The officer attempted to enter the home but was overcome by smoke and had to evacuate.

That officer was evaluated and cleared by paramedics, police say.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire.

This incident is currently under investigation by Gilbert police and fire officials.

