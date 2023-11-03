Watch Now
Man and child hospitalized after miniature train tips over at Freestone Park

Both have non-life-threatening injuries
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 03, 2023
GILBERT, AZ — A man and a child were both hospitalized after a miniature train toppled over at Freestone Park in Gilbert.

The incident happened Friday sometime before 1 p.m.

Gilbert police say the train was in operation when it somehow tipped over.

The man and child were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how many people were on the train at the time of the incident.

Details on what caused the train to tip over have not been released.

The exact age of the child has not been released.

