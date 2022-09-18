Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Homecoming dance interrupted by reports of a gun on campus at Gilbert High School

No guns were found on campus and no injuries were reported
gilbert hs.png
Google Maps
gilbert hs.png
Posted at 10:36 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 01:36:35-04

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert High School's Homecoming dance was interrupted Saturday night when police received reports of a gun on campus.

Police say no firearms were found on campus.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Students have since been released to go home or to be picked up by parents.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Gilbert High School sent ABC15 a copy of the statement sent to parents.

"It is important for us to always keep our community informed. This evening during our GHS Homecoming Dance, Gilbert Police Department received notification of a possible firearm on campus. Officers immediately responded to the school to investigate and NO firearms were located on campus and no injuries were reported. Students were released early at 9:05pm to return home or be picked up by parents.

The safety of our students in Gilbert Public Schools is a top priority and in a situation such as this our Gilbert High Administration, and staff work directly with the police department to ensure the safety of our students.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update our community as we are able to. We realize this was a difficult situation for our students and our GHS Counseling team will be available to our students if needed. Thank you for your continued support of your student and our school."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!