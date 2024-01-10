Watch Now
Highland High School cancels class Wednesday due to power outage

Multiple buildings on campus were impacted
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 10, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert’s Highland High School says classes are canceled Wednesday due to a power outage.

Various buildings on the campus experienced outages “due to SRP issues” Tuesday night, according to the school’s website Wednesday morning.

The outage has led to the cancelation of classes on Jan. 10.

“SRP and our operations team and technicians are continuing to work to ensure our campus will be ready for our students and staff tomorrow morning,” the school said in a message.

According to the SRP outage map, the issue is due to a failed transformer. Power is expected to be restored to the campus later Wednesday morning.

No widespread power outages were reported by SRP.

Updates will be posted on the school’s website.

