Gilbert’s controversial infill project heads to council for vote

GILBERT, AZ — A disputed infill project in Gilbert’s Heritage District goes before the Town Council on Aug. 17.

The proposed Brundrett Building is a four-story mixed-use restaurant and office building with rooftop amenities that would be built at 226 N. Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert. The first and fourth floors would include restaurants or bars and a rooftop dining area and the second and third floors would be class A office space, according to Council documents.

The Brundrett family, which owns the adjacent Nordwood Furniture, also owns the site and is trying to develop it.

Restaurants, bars and office space are all allowed in the zoning of Gilbert’s Heritage District, which has become one of the Valley’s top dining and drinking destinations over the past five years, but the controversy is the project’s proposed height.

Current zoning laws allow for buildings up to 55 feet in the Heritage District, but the proposed Brundrett Building, which is being designed by Circle West Architects, would be 68 feet.

