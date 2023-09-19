Gilbert to approve grant funding for school resource officers

GILBERT, AZ — While some Valley schools struggle to keep a police presence on campus, one Valley city is doing what it can to make sure school resource officers stay in place.

On Tuesday night, the Gilbert Town Council will vote to approve several School Safety Programs including the use of grant funds to pay for SROs at Mesquite High School and Mesquite Junior High School.

Also on the agenda is the approval of an intergovernmental agreement and funding between Gilbert and the Chandler Unified School District for schools within city limits.

The Gilbert School District has seven SROs across its high school and junior high campuses.

Gilbert Public Schools also invested close to $2 million in social workers and mental health counselors to support students, according to their latest maintenance and operations bond spending report.

The town council will take up another funding issue next month looking to increase the hourly cost of hiring off-duty police officers for special city events or private security.