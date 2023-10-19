Gilbert Police warning teens against playing 'assassin' game

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are warning teens against playing a game that has led to multiple gun-related calls in recent months.

Police are issuing the warning after a call Monday where a person reported someone running through the parking lot of local businesses with a gun.

Officers who responded found two teens, one of which had a white firearm.

That firearm was identified as a water gun.

The teens told the officer they were playing a game called "assassin," where teens look to eliminate other students from the game throughout the school year by spraying them with a water gun.

Police say they've received several similar calls in the past few months.

They added that the gun was designed to look like a real firearm.

The department is asking the community to share the risks associated with kids playing with realistic toy water guns, which can be perceived by officers or the public as a threat.