Gilbert Police seeking those responsible for school break-in on Christmas Eve

GILBERT, AZ — Police are investigating a string of break-ins at a Valley school. The latest captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigators are trying to find the people responsible for causing all kinds of damage.

Gilbert Police say they're focusing their investigation on two people, who were captured on surveillance video.

Officers believe both broke into American Leadership Academy Gilbert North Junior High School two days before Christmas.

"This wasn't the first time. These individuals have broken in a few additional times as well,” said Charter One Director of Marketing & PR Melody Hudson.

Hudson allowed ABC15 to share the video and pictures. The images show both walking around school property and inside the school with one of them holding what appears to be some kind of tool.

"It's unclear, at this time, what they were doing. It is also unclear, at this time, whether they are students or not. We don't believe them to be students. However, it is too early to tell at this point,” added Hudson.

Most of the damage, school leaders discovered, was in the school's gym and cafeteria.

“It was unfortunate. Not only did they knock down and vandalize areas, but there was also food and items throughout the walls,” added Hudson.

Hudson expects the clean-up to take a while.

"It did look like a food fight, but much worse. There were items that were smeared on the walls and things knocked over in the cafeteria,” added Hudson.

Students return from their holiday break on Monday. School leaders have no concerns about making sure the food and cafeteria are back to where they belong in time for the students arrival.

Gilbert Police wants. to hear from anyone who knows anything about the break-ins. The school is offering a $1,000 reward.