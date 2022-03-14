Gilbert police revive man after "widow maker" heart attack

GILBERT — Arizona Realtor Kevin Mohatt was on his way home from playing hockey on February 14 when he suffered a "Widow Maker" heart attack.

Police say his car stopped suddenly near Warner and Higley roads and the two responding officers had to perform life-saving procedures.

"Officers Liban and Delecki were the first to arrive on the scene and found me completely gone. I had died in my car," Mohatt said in a tweet by Gilbert police. "In the finest fashion of Gilbert PD, they did 1,000 chest compressions on me as Gilbert fire was on the way. They did life saving measures that revived me."