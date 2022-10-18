Gilbert Police Department selling colored patches for breast cancer, domestic violence awareness

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department wants you to get involved and help them take action to raise awareness about both domestic violence and breast cancer this month.

The department is selling pink and purple police badge patches with colored ribbons in honor of each cause.

They’re selling them within the Gilbert Police Department lobby, online, and at the Gilbert Farmer’s Market.

Each patch is $10. Pink patch sales will benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and purple patch sales benefit Winged Hope for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

There are also a limited number of Gilbert PD/State Forty Eight breast cancer awareness shirts and hoodies for $30 and $45.

If you want to buy them, you can get them here:

