Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Gilbert Police Department selling colored patches for breast cancer, domestic violence awareness

You can buy a pink or purple patch to benefit each cause
Gilbert pink patches
Gilbert Police Department Facebook
Gilbert pink patches
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:54:23-04

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department wants you to get involved and help them take action to raise awareness about both domestic violence and breast cancer this month.

The department is selling pink and purple police badge patches with colored ribbons in honor of each cause.

They’re selling them within the Gilbert Police Department lobby, online, and at the Gilbert Farmer’s Market.

Each patch is $10. Pink patch sales will benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and purple patch sales benefit Winged Hope for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

There are also a limited number of Gilbert PD/State Forty Eight breast cancer awareness shirts and hoodies for $30 and $45.

If you want to buy them, you can get them here:

  • Gilbert Farmer's Market, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Stop by the Gilbert Police Department lobby (75 E Civic Center Drive)
  • Email at gpdpatches@gmail.com through the end of October.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!