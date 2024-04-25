Gilbert PD requesting public's help in locating missing, endangered girl

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 8-year-old girl.

Officials say 8-year-old Zariah Lum was last seen with her father, Malcolm Lum, Wednesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. near Gilbert Road and Houston Avenue, south of Baseline Road.

Zariah and Malcolm were last seen wearing the clothes in the following photo:

Gilbert Police Department

Officials say there are concerns for Zariah's welfare.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.