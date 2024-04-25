Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Gilbert PD requesting public's help in locating missing, endangered girl

8-year-old Zariah Lum was last seen with her father Wednesday near Gilbert and Baseline roads
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Zariah Lum missing
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 18:29:06-04

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 8-year-old girl.

Officials say 8-year-old Zariah Lum was last seen with her father, Malcolm Lum, Wednesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. near Gilbert Road and Houston Avenue, south of Baseline Road.

Zariah and Malcolm were last seen wearing the clothes in the following photo:

ZariahLum.jpeg

Officials say there are concerns for Zariah's welfare.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo