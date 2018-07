GILBERT, AZ - A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after he allegedly crashes into an unmarked Gilbert police vehicle early Saturday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Greenfield and Pecos roads.

According to Gilbert police, Jason Hall collided with an unmarked police vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stop.

He was arrested and booked into jail on DUI, aggravated assault on an officer (collision), and other traffic-related offenses.

Police say the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for a possible hand injury and was later released.

No further information was immediately available.