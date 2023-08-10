Watch Now
Gilbert PD investigating after body found in neighborhood lake near Elliot and Recker roads

Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 10, 2023
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a neighborhood lake.

On Thursday afternoon, Gilbert Fire crews were called to the area of Elliot and Recker roads.

VIDEO: Gilbert PD provides update on the incident

Gilbert police gives update on man pulled from water

Police officials say a group of workers were south of the lake when they noticed a person near the edge of the water.

The workers knocked on the door of a nearby residence and the person there called 911.

When firefighters arrived they got the person out of the water and pronounced them dead.

Investigators are working to identify the person, who is believed to be a man.

No other details have been released.

