Gilbert man creates moving Memorial Day tribute projected on his home

GILBERT, AZ — William Conrad has found a passion in creating digital displays outside his home for the holidays.

He's created memorable displays for Halloween and Christmas, but this year, decided to commemorate a holiday not many people decorate for.

"This is the first time we’ve done a memorial day show," said Conrad.

Conrad says hasn't served in the armed forces, nor has he lost a loved one to service. Still, he knows Memorial Day is just as important, if not more, to many families.

“This is their weekend," said Conrad, "I thought it would be good to bring some decorations and, to kind of have people come over and listen and kind of enjoy the message that he gives.”

The display includes a slideshow of images that move along to a notable speech given by retired Navy Seal Jocko Willink. Conrad says he and a group of friends listen to it almost every year.

"We listen to it, we get motivated by it and we know that our problems are little compared to what other people gave," he added.

Neighbors flocked to watch the show and hear the powerful message echoing through their neighborhood off Riggs and Higley Road in Gilbert Monday night, as the holiday came to a close.

"It’s definitely something that brings awareness to the reason for the holiday," said Conrad, who says this is his way of thanking our fallen heroes and their families for their sacrifice.

"The end saying is basically just live every day in remembrance," he added. "We should remember these fallen soldiers every day of the year, not just for one day.“