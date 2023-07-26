Gilbert junior high school classes canceled Wednesday due to air-conditioning issues

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Public Schools says classes are canceled at Greenfield Junior High School Wednesday due to issues with the cooling system.

"We experienced a few sporadic AC issues throughout the day, and technicians and staff have been working diligently to try and fix these," Gilbert school officials said in a letter to parents on Tuesday night. "We were hopeful for better news this evening as our technicians continue to work on the AC, however, at this time there is no guarantee the AC will be completely up and running by tomorrow morning."

School officials say some teachers may be communicating with students with optional assignments via email.

Families should expect further communication from the school about the progress made on the air-conditioning system.

There is no word yet on whether classes will be canceled on future dates.

According to Greenfield Junior High's website, Tuesday was their first day back to school for the new school year.