Gilbert Fire crews working to expand to serve growing population

GILBERT, AZ — New home construction is booming across the Valley, but more people means more emergencies. First responders in Gilbert are making changes to make sure they can respond so residents don't have to wait for help as the population increases.

Gilbert fire officials say this year, they plan to rebuild Station 4, near Ray and Lindsay roads. It's the oldest station in town, and the fire chief says it's too small.

The magic number is 10 bedrooms for fire crews covering three shifts.

Thanks to early planning, most other fire stations in Gilbert have 10 rooms — some are empty, and over time they'll be able to add an engine and crews as needed.

The area's busiest, Station 2, will be next to make updates in 2026. They anticipate 13 new hires as they reach 3,000 calls a year.

Chief Rob Duggan says talks are also happening with town planners about eventually building a smaller station in the Heritage District downtown as it becomes denser. They also want to order shorter fire trucks that can better maneuver in narrow streets and alleyways.

As new-build neighborhoods pop up, they also work in tandem with the fire marshal and code inspectors so crews are prepared when new types of mixed-use buildings are included. That way, they can properly train for accessing those in emergencies.

"Looking at the maps, we're already developing ideas and tactics before it's built. As it's being built, our crews come in and evaluate — where are our access points? Where can we park a vehicle? Where can we not park a vehicle? Ladder trucks are looking at where can we access the roof (or) where can't we? Crews are looking at how are we going to stretch hose lines into the building?" said Chief Duggan.

A big trend in Gilbert is new construction that grows upward, rather than outward. The Gilbert Fire Department has been partnering with Tempe Fire Department, which has been leading the Valley in training for responses to high rises.