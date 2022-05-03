Watch
Gilbert, Arizona couple claims $473.1 million Powerball jackpot

Posted at 3:35 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:45:35-04

GILBERT, AZ — Officials with the Arizona Lottery have confirmed that a couple from Gilbert has claimed the winning $473.1 million Powerball jackpot.

The married couple came forward Friday, April 29 to claim their winnings and chose a lump sum payment, according to officials.

Their winnings, with the lump sum option, totals $283.3 million.

Officials say this ticket is the biggest Powerball jackpot win in Arizona's history.

The drawing with the winning Powerball ticket was held on April 27, with the couple buying their winning ticket at a QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner roads on April 26.

According to officials, the couple has chosen permanent anonymity with their win.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

